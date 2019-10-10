0 Lake, Seminole school districts have no policy in place for prescription cannabis

Although medical marijuana is legal in Florida, two Central Florida school districts have no policy in place that allows students with a prescription to take it on campus.

Lake and Seminole counties denied speaking with Channel 9 about their lack of policy.

Channel 9 reached out to state lawmakers who implemented the law and they said they had no idea the districts weren't complying.

"I'm sure if this is not solved we'll come back into session we'll have to pass some other legislation that effects the school district's that they may not like," said Rep. Scott Plakon.

Senator David Simmons said he understands the hesitation, but said the law is the law.

"I understand why somebody as a school district or as an employee I'm not only worried about the criminal prosecution that may occurred, I'm worried about the civil liability related to doing this," said Simmons.

The Chancellor of Public Schools reminded districts of the requirement, saying that "ample time has passed for districts to adopt compliant access policies."

The state has given districts until October 18 to show proof they implemented policies and procedures, as required by law. After that, the districts have to submit a set of draft policies and procedures by December 18 and they must be approved by December 31.

No district could say exactly how many students are approved now to use medical marijuana.

