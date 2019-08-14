$1 million-plus to be devoted for art projects across I-4

There will be more to see other than new lanes and a new design when the I-4 Ultimate Project is finished.
More than $1 million is being devoted for art projects across the 21-mile-long project.
The art could range for statues to installations.
"We want to make sure they reflect the character of the communities along the right of the way of the project," said contractor Bill McGuinness.
Here's how the $1.5 million will be spread out and where the art will go:
- Orange County to receive $225,000 and is looking at adding art at he Grand National Overpass that connects one side of I-4 to the other by the outlets.
- Orlando will receive a maximum of $400,000, but it isn't known where art will be placed.
- Winter Park will receive $150,000 and plans to put its art on Fairbanks Avenue.
- Maitland plans to use its $200,000 at the Maitland Boulevard interchange.
- Altamonte Springs will use its $200,000 at a space in its uptown district.
- Eatonville plans to use their $225,000 for art at its water tower.
The six communities will have until March 2020 to submit three ideas, but the goal is to have the art in place by February 2021.
Each of the municipalities will develop their own plan to receive ideas from artists. The contractor will then approve the plans by May.
