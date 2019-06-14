  • 'Delayed opening' adds to long lines for Hagrid's Magical Creatures ride at Universal

    By: Sarah Wilson , Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A line hundreds of people deep is stacking up throughout Islands of Adventure Friday as fans get a second chance to ride Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure after its opening day on Thursday.

    The catch? More than two hours after the park opened, the ride had not.

    Universal Orlando Resort tweeted that the ride was experiencing a “delayed opening.” The park opened at 9 a.m., but according to the Universal Orlando app, the ride did not open until just before noon.

    As of noon, the wait was listed as 360 minutes -- or 6 hours.

    The Twitter account is replying to users that there is no information available as to when or if the ride will open Friday.

    On Thursday, wait times for the ride topped out at 10 hours. Big crowds, as well as inclement weather, slowed down the wait times on Thursday.

