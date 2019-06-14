0 'Delayed opening' adds to long lines for Hagrid's Magical Creatures ride at Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - A line hundreds of people deep is stacking up throughout Islands of Adventure Friday as fans get a second chance to ride Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure after its opening day on Thursday.

The catch? More than two hours after the park opened, the ride had not.

READ: Muggles wait in hours-long line for Hagrid's Magical Creatures ride at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort tweeted that the ride was experiencing a “delayed opening.” The park opened at 9 a.m., but according to the Universal Orlando app, the ride did not open until just before noon.

As of noon, the wait was listed as 360 minutes -- or 6 hours.

The Twitter account is replying to users that there is no information available as to when or if the ride will open Friday.

Hello, the attraction is currently experiencing a delayed opening. I recommend downloading the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for the most current attraction wait time updates. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 14, 2019

Hi Ben. The attraction is currently experiencing a delay. I do not have that information at this time. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 14, 2019

On Thursday, wait times for the ride topped out at 10 hours. Big crowds, as well as inclement weather, slowed down the wait times on Thursday.

Follow reporter Cierra Putman on Twitter for the latest updates.

Looks like @UniversalORL #HagridsMagicalCreaturesMotorbikeAdventure is back in business. Just before noon the app stop saying delayed and now gives a wait time. @WFTV Good luck #Muggles! pic.twitter.com/xHw6uratKW — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) June 14, 2019

#HagridsMagicalCreaturesMotorbikeAdventure did not start operating on time today. This is what’s on the app. @UniversalORL tweeting people should talk to Team Members in the Park for more info. Others tweeting it may not be working for more than an hour. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Oai2EgwySw — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) June 14, 2019

Watch Eyewitness News for more information.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.