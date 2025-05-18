The Brass Axe is Dezerland Park’s latest indoor attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Brass Axe makes its debut at Dezerland Park as the newest indoor attraction, where you can enjoy a fantastic blend of axe throwing and cutting-edge technology for an exhilarating adventure.

Axe throwing has been popular for years and now Dezerland Park’s guests will get to experience throwing real axes at projected targets. Guests can have fun while trying traditional axe throwing or playing various games on the digital dartboards.

“At Dezerland Park, we’re always looking for ways to expand our offerings for guests so they can find something to do whether they’re looking for a fun-filled day or are only spending an hour with us,” said Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park.

The exhilarating attraction will have seven axe-throwing bays, each designed to host up to five people at once.

Just a heads up, guests need to be at least 13 years old to join the fun. Here’s the pricing per bay:

· 30 minutes for $18.95

· 1 hour for $27.95

· 2 hours for $36.95

Schomburg continues, “This new, cutting-edge attraction is perfect for a day with the family, date nights, birthdays and more. We look forward to seeing Central Florida visitors and residents enjoy themselves at The BrassAxewhile exploring everything Dezerland has to offer!”

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

