Dangerous dogs bill signed into Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis put his signature on a new law to add more oversight and accountability to dangerous dog owners.

The bill, known as the “Pam Rock Act,” contains the following provision:

An animal must be confiscated and impounded when it is being investigated as a dangerous dog and has killed a person or has bitten and left a mark that scores 5 or higher on the Dunbar bite scale.

An animal that is subject to any other dangerous dog investigations must be confiscated and impounded.

An animal control authority must notify the owner of the final order classifying their dangerous dog by registered mail or certified hand delivery.

The owner of a dog classified as dangerous must obtain liability insurance of at least $100,000 and implant a microchip in the dog. The bill creates a third-degree felony for the removal of the microchip.

An animal control authority must humanely destroy a dangerous dog that has killed a person or has bitten them seriously and has been surrendered to an animal control authority.

The new law has a special meaning for the parents of 8-year-old Michael Millett, who was killed by a pair of dogs in his Volusia County neighborhood in January. Michel’s family has spoken to lawmakers about what happened was in Tallahassee for Wednesday’s signing.

Michael’s mother called this a step toward justice for victims of dog attacks.

The law got its name from a mail carrier who was killed by a pack of dogs in Putnam County in August 2022.

