Dangerous dogs bill signed into Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis put his signature on a new law to add more oversight and accountability to dangerous dog owners.
The bill, known as the “Pam Rock Act,” contains the following provision:
- An animal must be confiscated and impounded when it is being investigated as a dangerous dog and has killed a person or has bitten and left a mark that scores 5 or higher on the Dunbar bite scale.
- An animal that is subject to any other dangerous dog investigations must be confiscated and impounded.
- An animal control authority must notify the owner of the final order classifying their dangerous dog by registered mail or certified hand delivery.
- The owner of a dog classified as dangerous must obtain liability insurance of at least $100,000 and implant a microchip in the dog. The bill creates a third-degree felony for the removal of the microchip.
- An animal control authority must humanely destroy a dangerous dog that has killed a person or has bitten them seriously and has been surrendered to an animal control authority.
The new law has a special meaning for the parents of 8-year-old Michael Millett, who was killed by a pair of dogs in his Volusia County neighborhood in January. Michel’s family has spoken to lawmakers about what happened was in Tallahassee for Wednesday’s signing.
Michael’s mother called this a step toward justice for victims of dog attacks.
The law got its name from a mail carrier who was killed by a pack of dogs in Putnam County in August 2022.
