'God's given me health and I'm giving it back': Ocala veteran's blood donations helps save thousands

OCALA, Fla. - More than 2,000 people have a 74-year-old Ocala veteran to thank for blood donations that have helped save their lives.
Dave Griffin, a Marine veteran, has been donating blood for decades, which has equated to over 66 human bodies' worth of blood.
"It's good to be a help to the community," Griffin said. "I know platelets goes for chemotherapy patients, because that depletes their platelets and they need it. And somebody needs to donate."
With Griffin's most recent donation, he's reached a milestone not many can say they've reached: 100 gallons of blood.
OneBlood estimates that Griffin has saved 2,400 lives through his donations.
"God's given me health and I'm giving it back," Griffin said.
Griffin said he feels lucky to have that health because he's dodged polycystic kidney disease, a disease that has impacted four of his five sisters and many of his nieces and nephews.
