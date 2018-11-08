  • 'I'm going to kill your children': Man threatened Dept. of Revenues employees, FDLE says

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators believe a Brevard County man threatened employees at the Florida Department of Revenue, allegedly telling employees, “I’m going to cut you into little pieces.”

    Alex Shekhtman, 59, faced a Brevard County judge Thursday. 

    FDLE said Shekhtman’s threats started on July 25, when Shekhtman made a series of phone calls to the Florida Department of Revenue assistance line, telling one employee: “I’m going to kill your whole [expletive] family… I’ve got guns.”

    The next day, another Shekhtman allegedly “I’m going to kill your children… I’m going to blow up your office.” 

    A third employee received similar threats.

