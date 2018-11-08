'I'm going to kill your children': Man threatened Dept. of Revenues employees, FDLE says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators believe a Brevard County man threatened employees at the Florida Department of Revenue, allegedly telling employees, “I’m going to cut you into little pieces.”
Alex Shekhtman, 59, faced a Brevard County judge Thursday.
FDLE said Shekhtman’s threats started on July 25, when Shekhtman made a series of phone calls to the Florida Department of Revenue assistance line, telling one employee: “I’m going to kill your whole [expletive] family… I’ve got guns.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Gillum campaign: We're 'ready for any outcome, including a recount'
- California bar shooting: Actress Tamera Mowry says niece was killed
- Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ship now at Port Canaveral
- Orlando police officer accused of having sex on duty resigns
- Video: Amendment 13: What's next for greyhound racing in Florida?
The next day, another Shekhtman allegedly “I’m going to kill your children… I’m going to blow up your office.”
A third employee received similar threats.
Only on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m., Melonie Holt learned what investigators believe motivated Shekhtman to make the threats – and why it took more than three months to make an arrest.
WATCH LIVE: Channel 9 Eyewitness News
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}