0 'I wanted the baby to come out with my traits,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time, Channel 9 is hearing what accused cop killer Markeith Loyd said happened the night police said he fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Jailhouse video visits reveal Loyd claims they got into a fight about who he was communicating with on Facebook before the deadly shooting.

Loyd has claimed he acted in self-defense on the night Dixon was killed.

In all of the hours of video Channel 9's Samantha Manning has reviewed, Loyd rarely mentioned Dixon's shooting death and never mentioned Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton's shooting death.

In a video visit with another ex-girlfriend, Loyd painted a picture of what happened the night Dixon was killed in December 2016.

"When I started contacting other females and she seen it on Facebook, she got my passcode," he said.

Loyd said they started arguing about what was on his Facebook account after he had broken up with Dixon, so he traveled to her home.

"I wanted to talk to her," he said. "We out there talking, and she's still getting in her feelings and she went and got a gun."

Loyd said the pair started fighting.

"I end up taking the (expletive) from her, but her brother came out and got it, and she (say), 'What going on? Blow this (expletive) up,'" he said.

His visitor then suggests that he shouldn't talk about the details of that night.

"Keith: You don't got to explain nothing to me, (because) I believe this line is recorded," she said.

Loyd continues to discuss Dixon's unborn child.

"I wanted the baby to come out with, like, my traits," he said. "Even while she was pregnant ... for like three months, I was already talking to the baby -- sang to the baby."

He didn't mention that he is accused of killing Dixon and her unborn child.

"We went and got a sonogram. She was almost three months," he said. "They said the baby was in there on top of the head. The baby was like doing a handstand."

Loyd didn't mention the day Clayton was killed or what led up to her shooting death.

