  • Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to face death penalty again, judge says

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge decided Tuesday that accused cop killer Markeith Loyd will face the death penalty again.

    Defense attorney Ted Marrero made another attempt at sparing his life, but to no avail.

    Loyd is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, her unborn baby, and Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton.

    Marrero claims that State Attorney Aramis Ayala should never have had the case taken away from her.

    Attorneys said Ayala decided not to subject Loyd to the death penalty before she made a blanket decision about the rest of her cases.

    "I disagree that the supreme court ruling applies to this case specifically," Marrero said. "In this situation, with Ms. Ayala, her determination has been completely above-board."

    Marrero stated in court that he planned to file a motion seeking Dixon's medical records, saying, “Since Mr. Loyd is accused of killing an unborn fetus, we have constitutional questions about that and we’ll be filing a more detailed motion seeking those.”

    The defense still has several other motions related to the death penalty.

    A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

    The dates for the first of three trials have not been released.

