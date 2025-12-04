Megan Moroney to embark on first arena tour

Country music star Megan Moroney is hitting the road for her first arena tour.
It will kick off in May and will hit nearly four dozen cities worldwide before wrapping up in Europe in October, Variety reported.
The tour will support her third album, “Cloud 9″ which will be released in February and can be preordered or pre-saved here.
It kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on May 29, traveling all over North America until it heads across the Atlantic to Norway on Sept. 13. The final show is Oct. 1 in Belfast.
Here are all of the stops:
- May 29: Columbus
- May 30: Indianapolis
- June 2: Chicago
- June 5: Baltimore
- June 6: Greensboro
- June 8: Atlanta
- June 12: Louisville
- June 13: St. Louis
- June 16: Pittsburgh
- June 18: Milwaukee
- June 19: Grand Rapids
- June 20: Toronto
- July 7: Boston
- July 9: Brooklyn
- July 10: Newark
- July 11: Philadelphia
- July 14: Charlotte
- July 16: Orlando
- July 17: Tampa
- July 18: Sunrise
- July 24: Monticello
- July 15: Minneapolis
- July 26: Lincoln
- July 28: Denver
- Aug. 1: Portland
- Aug. 2: Seattle
- Aug. 5: Sacramento
- Aug. 7: Los Angeles
- Aug. 11: Glendale
- Aug. 14: Dallas
- Aug. 15: Tulsa
- Aug. 16: Kansas City
- Aug. 18: Detroit
- Aug. 21: Nashville
- Sept. 13: Oslo
- Sept. 15: Stockholm
- Sept. 18: Cologne
- Sept. 19: Tilburg
- Sept. 21: Paris
- Sept. 23: London
- Sept. 26: Manchester
- Sept. 27: Glasgow
- Oct. 1: Belfast
Moroney said on X presales start Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general ticket sales on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
THE CLOUD 9 TOUR IS COMING SOON TO AN ARENA NEAR YOU!!!!!!!!! ☁️9️⃣ 💕💓💞💗💘🎀 choose your city & sign up now for my artist pre-sale at https://t.co/9aAjE9hh1n :) pre-sale begins 12/11 at 10am local. public on sale 12/12 at 10am local. see ya there!!! 😚 pic.twitter.com/Cl5wM5cpTG— Megan Moroney (@_megmoroney) December 4, 2025
For more information about the 43-city tour, click here.
