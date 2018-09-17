0 New report says Markeith Loyd was cooperative when he was arrested, contradicting police

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy who was there when accused cop killer Markeith Loyd was arrested said Loyd complied with officers’ demands as he came out of hiding, contradicting what Orlando police first said about the arrest.

Orlando police said Loyd was combative and a potential threat when he was arrested in January 2017.

That contradicts a newly obtained two-page report from a sheriff's deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshals' fugitive division, who claimed Loyd "complied with every command" the night officers kicked him and ultimately blinded his left eye.

The report is the first account of that night from outside OPD's ranks. It is evidence for Loyd's upcoming murder trials for the deaths of Sade Dixon, her unborn baby, and Orlando police lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Until now, much of Loyd's capture has been a mystery because the camera from a police helicopter panned away as officers began kicking Loyd. No one was wearing police body cameras that night.

On January 19, 2017, when Loyd was arrested, Orlando police Chief John Mina said Loyd crawled toward the officers and did not comply with officers’ commands to put his hands behind his back.

Mina also praised his officers for showing restraint after they all said Loyd threw several guns out of the house.

But the report filed by the deputy said Loyd “crawl[ed out] slowly… [and] held his hands out the entire time, in an obvious manner that he was not holding any items.”

Channel 9 was the only station to ask Mina about the newly obtained report. Watch Eyewitness News at 6pm to hear what Mina said about the report, and what it means for the investigation.

WATCH LIVE: Channel 9 Eyewitness News

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.