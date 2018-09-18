0 'They done cracked my eye,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hours of jailhouse video visits with accused cop killer Markeith Loyd show he has joked and laughed about his time in jail, hardly ever mentioning his alleged victims.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016 and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017.

In the videos, Loyd complains about his injuries and said he has been treated unfairly, but he didn't once mention Clayton.

Loyd has had more than a dozen jailhouse video visits from friends and family submitted as evidence in the cases against him.

At times, he joked about the notoriety he has gained and how his arrest has affected his family.

"She said she got over 150 friend requests (because) of you," his daughter said during a visit. "I got like 480."

Loyd complained about what he described as an unfair justice system.

"They came up with the justice system to re-enslave slaves," he said.

In several conversations, Loyd joked about romantic interests.

"Grandma said you were the best thing my momma had," Loyd's daughter said.

"I am good to any woman that I had," he said.

Loyd often complained about pain in his shoulder and his eye.

"They done cracked my eye," he said. "They done cracked my eye."

One of Loyd's friends even seemed to suggest that Loyd seek money for his injuries.

"If you've got to go to prison like that, bro, you're going to be a rich (expletive) in prison," the friend said.

In the conversations, Loyd often repeated a claim that Dixon's death was connected to self-defense.

