0 Markeith Loyd pushes for new trial date with new high-profile attorney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant was in court Wednesday with his new lawyer to push for a later trial date.

In July, a judge granted Loyd his request for a new attorney and pushed back the first of his two murder trials to the start of next year.

Now Loyd's attorney is concerned about an executive order from Gov. Rick Scott, who is leaving office at the beginning of next year, right as Loyd's trial is set to begin.

Markeith Loyd is accused of gunning down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot in January 2017 after she recognized him as being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in December 2016.

Loyd was on the run for nine days before his capture, investigators said.

Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding in the search for Loyd.

Loyd’s previous attorney, Roger Weeden, left voluntarily because the judge worried he wasn’t legally qualified to represent Loyd.

Loyd is now represented by well-known Miami attorney Terrance Lenamon. Loyd had been asking to have Lenamon represent him since the beginning of the case, and has been in the loop for some time.

“[Lenamon] was already being aprised of what was going on in the case. We had discussed certain issues with him before, so he knew what was going on in the case,” said Ted Marrero, Loyd’s second chair attorney, who also said that while the change of attorneys causes an automatic delay for the trial, it’s faster than starting from scratch.

At the end of Loyd's last hearing July 17, the accused killer lashed out in court.

“What I’m saying is more has to be done in my case. And we’ve wasted a year and a half with an incompetent lawyer,” Loyd exploded.

One day earlier, a judge denied his request to have the prosecutor removed from his case, claiming a conflict of interest.

Loyd and his legal team claim a conflict of interest based on the fact that State Attorney Brad King, who was appointed to the case when State Attorney Aramis Ayala refused to pursue the death penalty, could be in a unique position to learn secrets about the defense because he serves on the state's Justice Administrative Commission.

Loyd and his attorneys made their case for removing King in June as the JAC's general counsel testified by phone that King doesn't handle much.

"The commissioners have no role in our day-to-day operations," attorney Ana Martinez said.

King testified that he has no intention of seeking information.

"There are only two grounds to disqualify the state attorney's office," assistant state attorney Ric Ridgway said. "Neither of those has been demonstrated."

King's team argued that you could put anyone else in that chairmanship and nothing would change, but Chief Judge Frederick Lauten disagreed.

When Loyd was taken to the Orlando Police Department's headquarters after his arrest in January 2017, his face was bloody and bruised, and he yelled, “They beat me up” to Channel 9’s cameras.

Loyd suffered a fractured eye socket and other injuries to his face.

The judge handling the case said he needs two more weeks to decide whether to take the lead prosecutor off the case.

"What we have here is a scenario in which Brad King is wearing two hats," said Roger Weeden, Loyd's attorney.

