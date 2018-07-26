0 ‘Told you don't play with me': Records show texts between Markeith Loyd, slain pregnant woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend before killing an Orlando police lieutenant told her he hoped she would die shortly before the shooting, according court documents.

According to the records, a few weeks before Sade Dixon, 19, was killed, she and suspect Markeith Loyd were talking about the child they were about to have and the life they wanted together.

But in December 2016, their relationship had turned volatile.

Dixon’s cellphone records show she and Loyd were arguing the night she was killed.

Less than an hour before her death, Dixon confronted Loyd about a woman she saw with him on social media.

She sent him a text message saying, “I would never disrespect you by talking to (anybody) after breaking up with you for a day. And then you had the audacity to chill with the (woman) for her bday and put her on (your) Facebook. It ain’t even been a week and (you’re messing) around.”

Loyd responded a few minutes later, saying, “I was trying to reach out to you but you was doing you or wanted me to think that. I was at the club by my damn self, not them girls or the dude they was with who was smoking that I know.”

The texts helped Orlando police put together a timeline and a motive for the shooting.

Police said Loyd shot and killed Dixon about 9 p.m. Dec. 13, 2016, in the front yard of her family’s home after an argument.

The next message from him to Dixon was at 9:24 p.m. that same night. Police said he wrote, “Don’t know if you (are going) to make it. Hope you don’t. Told you don’t play with me and you went and got a gun on me instead of talking to me. So you wanted it when all I ever wanted was to talk. Now we paying the price and you caused this.”

Records also show that a month before she died, Dixon called her friend on FaceTime and her face was bruised.

Her friend told police that Dixon said Loyd hit her with a gun.

