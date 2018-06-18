0 ‘Makes me want to start killing them,' police say Markeith Loyd wrote in letter about officers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant said he wanted to kill more people, according to a letter police said he wrote while he was on the run.

Police discovered the letter in the home Markeith Loyd was hiding in when he was apprehended nine days after Lt. Debra Clayton was killed.



In the letter, they said Loyd wrote that he had nothing to fear and nothing to lose.

The nine-page, handwritten letter is part of the evidence in Loyd’s upcoming murder cases.

In it, there are claims that what happened during the manhunt made Loyd want to kill again

The letter itself may have been Loyd's attempt at getting the final word in a story that captivated and terrified Central Florida.

It said, "I know I'm going to die and I'm not scared to die, so I could never fear nothing," and, “It makes me want to start killing them 'cause they trying to kill me."

At the time, Loyd was on the run and accused of killing Clayton, as well as his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn baby.

"I would have turned myself in but they made up a story to the world like I just went and shot up my child's mother and child and her brother, which isn't how that went down," the letter said.

In the recording of Loyd's interrogation tape, he told investigators a version of how Dixon and the baby died.

"If you had to defend yourself, then you need to tell me, man,” said the detective.

“Y'all know Sade went and got a gun. Y'all got a gun,” said Loyd. “She went and got a gun. Her brother end(ed) up coming out and he jumped on me. That's how he, how the (expletive) happened."

But before he was caught, the accused killer told it differently.

He allegedly wrote, "(Sade) came back out with a gun, so I asked her what she (going to) do, shoot me? So then I whip my gun out and disarm her, I get her gun and place it in my back pocket."

The letter ended with, "Sorry Sade Dixon and my unborn child! Love y'all with my life and wish we could take it all back."

In the letter, Clayton was never mentioned by name.

Loyd is set to go to trial in September for the death of Sade and her unborn child.

