'I was just disgusted:' Woman records Burger King worker using mop to clean table

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - Burger King officials apologized after an employee in St. John’s County was caught on video using a floor mop to clean the tops of tables, CNN News reported.
The video shows an employee scrubbing a table with a mop in the children’s area, then back onto the floor at the restaurant in Fruit Cove.
Customer Katie Duran recorded video obtained by CNN and sent it to the Burger King corporate headquarters, the news outlet reported.
“I was just disgusted. I had just eaten on the table,” Duran said.
Burger King replied to Duran with this statement: “Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention, and rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team.”
“I feel like this is unacceptable,” Duran said.
CNN reported that the Fruit Cove restaurant had been given seven basic violations and one intermediate, including mold found in vents and food residue found in the freezer.
