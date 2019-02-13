Body of missing Melbourne 21-year-old found in Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fl. - The body of a missing 21-year-old man was found in the Indian River Lagoon near the Melbourne Causeway Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were initally called out to the area of Melbourne Causeway and Geiger Point on February 10 at 2:13 a.m. Upon arrival, they made contact with Dan Robineau, the father of Matthew Robineau.
Dan said that he received a "pocket dial" from Matthew around 2 a.m. and that when he attempted to call him back he didn't receive an answer, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Dan told officials he was able to trace his son's phone using the "Find my iPhone" app to the area of Melbourne Causeway where he found his son's phone and other personal items nearby.
Melbourne police said they found a body in the Indian River lagoon near the Melbourne Causeway, which police confirmed was Matthew.
Police were able to determine that Matthew visited several establishments on New Haven Avenue prior to his dissapearance and may have been intoxicated when he was last seen walking around 1 a.m. near railroad tracks.
Officials discovered that Matthew did not make it to his shift at work around 9:48 a.m. and was then entered into police databases as a missing person.
