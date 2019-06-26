'Snowflake & Blizzard' produce world's first albino alligator eggs at Wild Florida

KENANSVILLE, Fla. - Congratulations are in order for albino alligator couple Snowflake and Blizzard!
Wild Florida airboats and Gator Park in Kenansville announced that caretakers found eggs inside their exhibit, producing the first successful batch of albino alligator eggs in the world.
The unique creatures have a partial or complete loss of pigmentation, hence their pale skin tone. Research suggests that some albino animals have difficulty in the wild.
“Alligator moms are some of the best moms out there in the animal kingdom, but unfortunately, Snowflake is blind due to her albinism,” Wild Florida co-owner and co-founder Dan Munns said.
The park’s “Croc Squad” collected 19 albino alligator eggs and moved them to a more secure location.
“To ensure these eggs have the highest chance of survival, we’re relocating the eggs to a more secure location to help protect them from natural predators and monitor their progress,” Munns said.
Wild Florida went live on Facebook to share the big news, writing, “We’ll do everything we can to ensure their survival.” Watch below:
Park officials said the incubation period alligator eggs is about 60 days, depending on the temperature of the nest.
“The eggs placed in the incubator will be kept at a stable temperature in a controlled environment to help ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching later this summer,” a news release said.
Park officials said if the eggs are fertile, they will produce the first albino alligators born and raised in Central Florida.
Snowflake is a 25-year-old female and Blizzard is a 14-year-old male. They have lived in the park since 2017.
“The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving and enhancing Florida’s diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida,” the release said.
Wild Florida opened in 2010.
