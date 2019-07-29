'Spinning out of control': Paraglider dies when he plunges into Tavares lake

TAVARES, Fla. - A paraglider died Monday morning when he crashed into a Tavares lake, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 7:30 a.m. to Lake Beauclair after someone saw the man plunge into the lake.
"According to a witness, the paraglider appeared to malfunction, spinning out of control and landing in the lake," Lake County Sgt. Fred Jones said.
He said the man's body has been pulled from the water.
The man's identity has not been publicly disclosed because investigators are trying to notify his relatives of his death.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
