0 'This is not what our citizens expect,' mayor says of worker accused of inappropriate behavior

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County investigation revealed that a woman displayed inappropriate sexual behavior while working for the county's Human Resources Division.

Despite several complaints against Karen Peters, she was able to land a job with the Orange County Comptroller's office.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs told Channel 9 Monday that Peters should have been fired.

"This is not what our citizens expect," she said. "This is not the behavior that me -- as Orange County mayor -- expects."

Watch: Orange County Human Resources Division investigated after allegations of inappropriate behavior

Jacobs said she told her senior staff to warn the comptroller's office that Peters was under investigation, and she wanted the office to hold off on the hire until the investigation was complete.

Peters worked for the county for almost 18 years.

Three months after she suddenly resigned from the Human Resources Division, an investigative report revealed a photo she took of a University of Central Florida intern's backside and sent it to other county employees in a sexually charged conversation on Facebook.

The intern, who Channel 9 isn't identifying, reported the situation.

"I'm very glad she came forward and shared this with us, because nobody else was bringing it forward," Jacobs said.

Investigators also discovered photos Peters took up her own skirt and a video of her masturbating at her desk, which was sent in the same Facebook conversation.

"It is very disturbing," Jacobs said.

Watch: Orange County Human Resources Division investigated after allegations of inappropriate behavior:

Jacobs said the county would have fired Peters when the final report came out, but one day after she resigned, the county comptroller's office -- a separate entity -- hired her.

"My instruction to my staff was to make sure that the comptroller's staff knew that this was a serious investigation and that they should hold off on hiring her," she said. "And apparently, there were different messages coming out of Orange County."

The report said Peters' boss helped her get the job, telling the comptroller's office that Peters was under investigation and "you should probably hire her right away."

"What are your thoughts on the comptroller keeping her employed?" Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook asked Jacobs.

"I'm very surprised," she said. "I'm very surprised."

Peters still has more than one month left on her six-month new hire probation.

Jacobs said she wishes the comptroller would have fired Peters by now to set a standard for consequences.

"Consequences are you don't get a job on another floor working for local government if you've just violated somebody," she said.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond is expected to discuss the situation with Channel 9 Tuesday.

Peters, who earns $5,000 more per year than in her previous position, declined Channel 9's request for an on-camera interview.

Diamond said they made Peters aware that she will be immediately fired if the behavior happens again.

Orange County @Mayor_Jacobs says an HR employee who investigators say took photos of an intern’s rear & up her own skirt to share w/ employees would’ve been fired if she didn’t resign first. The warning she told staff to give the comptroller’s office before hiring her @WFTV at 6 pic.twitter.com/8wvdlJhsyp — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.