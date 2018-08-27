LAKE MARY, Fla. - When Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eric Phillips received a call Saturday about an intruder inside a Lake Mary apartment, he did not expect the home invader to barricade itself behind a nightstand.
Related Headlines
Phillips was working an off-duty detail when he got the call, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Upon further investigation, he (Phillips) learned that an opossum had fallen through the attic opening in the ceiling and then barricaded itself behind a nightstand,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Phillips, the resident and a friend captured the critter using a blanket and a plastic bin, the post said.
In a jovial description, the Sheriff’s Office said, “Instead of charging the intruder with breaking and entering and resisting arrest, the opossum was released on its own recognizance.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}