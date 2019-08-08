'We'll never forget this': 4-year-old drowning survivor reunites with Titusville rescuing officers

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - You may want to grab the tissues for this one.
A 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned at a pool in July reunited with the first responders who were able to help save his life.
Investigations revealed Fletcher Moon had unknowingly entered a pool on July 30 at a residence on Dahlia Avenue in Titusville.
After searching for her son, Fletcher's mother, Dilek Moon, found his body at the bottom of the pool and called 911.
"One of my friends, with her quick thinking, was able to grab him at the bottom of a 9-foot pool and pulled him up," said Moon.
A 911 dispatcher was able to guide Moon's parents as they began CPR on their son until first responders arrived at the scene.
Fletcher was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained in the intensive care unit for two days before making a full recovery.
"It was like my heart was being ripped out of my chest," Dilek Moon said. "But we are so thankful. It's a miracle Fletcher is here. We're so thankful for the first responders that showed up and took care of the situation."
The 4-year-old was anxious to meet the men and women who helped bring him back to life, and he received a full tour of the Titusville Police Department's facilities on Thursday.
"We've been so blessed," said Fletcher's father Josh Moon. "We're just thankful every single day for what law enforcement has done. We'll never forget this."
