0 'Why would you remove that cross?': Relatives say caretaker decimated graves at Eatonville cemetery

EATONVILLE, Fla. - Several family members who have loved ones buried at an Eatonville cemetery believe a new caretaker is responsible for decimating graves during a clean-up day.

The family members showed Channel 9 the damage to the graves at Eatonville Community Cemetery and said they can't understand how it happened as they were at the site each week cleaning up.

Fencing around a grave with weatherproof paint, solar lights, decorations and artificial flowers were all said to be damaged.

"They took everything and threw it in the trash," said Debbie Dallas, who decorated her mother, Earlene Blue's grave to match her name. "I was crying uncontrollably. I'm like, 'How could they do that?'"

"She literally got on her knees and planted her first plant there," said Latoya Jackson, whose sister, Cindy, is buried at the cemetery. "They dug that up. That's no problem. It's that cross. We want that cross. Why would you remove that cross?"

The new caretaker, Jean Alexander, told Channel 9 the families should have known of the changes because it was posted to a Facebook page warning of clean-up day.

None of the family members follow the cemetery on Facebook and said even if they did, there's nothing in the post that said the removed items weren't allowed.

Alexander had no comment when asked if she had anything to say to the families.

