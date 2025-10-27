1 dead, 1 missing after boating incident in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead and another is missing after a boating incident on the St. Johns River.

It happened Sunday night around Lone Cabbage and State Road 520.

Authorities are still searching for the missing boater.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the information but said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation.

WFTV has reached out to FWC for more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

