1 dead after car crashes into motorized scooter in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Highway officials, a 2012 Piaggio LX moped rider died in a collision with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe on Landstreet Road near Avenue C.

The accident happened as the moped was traveling east in the outer lane and had slowed down for traffic.

The SUV, also moving east in that lane, did not slow down and collided with the moped from behind, throwing the rider off.

The rider was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was unharmed and remained at the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group