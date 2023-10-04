1 dead after crane topples at Orange County construction site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person died Tuesday following an industrial accident at a construction site in the Hunter’s Creek community, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said its deputies responded to the incident on Heather Moss Drive west of State Road 417 just after 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s investigators found that a crane had overturned and fallen down an embankment, injuring someone at the site.

READ: New video shows boy, 11, allegedly shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters managed to free that person — a construction worker — from the toppled crane and rush the patient to Osceola Regional Hospital.

#IndustrialAccident involving overturned crane. 13137 Heather Moss Dr. One construction site worker extricated, transported to Osceola Regional as trauma code, another worker taken to Advent Health Kissimmee w/minor injuries. Approx 50 gal of hydraulic fluid from crane. pic.twitter.com/CC4Teu1t0A — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 3, 2023

A sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed that the victim later died at the hospital.

OCFR said another worker was treated at AdventHealth Kissimmee hospital for minor injuries.

READ: Baltimore police say at least 5 shot on Morgan State University campus

Crane topples onto person at construction site in Orange County (WFTV)

Firefighters were also tasked with cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel fuel they said leaked out of the crane.

Officials have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will likely investigate the industrial accident.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

READ: Rain chances stay low as smoky conditions remain in Central Florida

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group