Rain chances stay low as smoky conditions remain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will stay low on Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will remain hazy and smoky at times as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada pushes through.

The haze is creating lower air quality in parts of Central Florida.

Watch: What’s behind Central Florida’s hazy skies?

Our rain chances will be around 20% with only a few passing showers on Wednesday afternoon.

The high temperatures in Orlando will reach around 86 degrees.

See: Heavy rains cause massive road damage in Palm Bay

People planning to swim at the coast will need to use caution due to a high rip current risk and choppy seas.

Our coastal areas will see a chance for a passing shower Wednesday night.

Watch: Tropical Storm Philippe brings flooding rains to parts of eastern Caribbean

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group