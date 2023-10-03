Heavy rains cause massive road damage in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Heavy rain over the weekend caused the collapse of a few roads in Palm Bay will take a few weeks to repair, the city said.

The City of Palm Bay told Eyewitness News, that excessive rain over the weekend caused pipes to be compromised on Highland Avenue, Weldon Street Southeast, and Walden Avenue Southeast.

One of those compromised pipes caused a cavern on Highland Avenue Northwest.

Dr. Juan De Dios Correa Osorio lives nearby and told Channel 9, “We heard that noise, that boom, and the whole road was caved in.”

Until this past Sunday, he said he was never concerned about something like this happening.

As it turns out, two of the three locations were on the city’s radar and already slated for road work.

The Walden Avenue project was recently awarded to a contractor, but because of the emergency closure, the contractor will be on-site within the next week to start sooner than originally planned.

The city intends to perform temporary repairs at both Weldon Street and Highland Avenue within the next few weeks.

