ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crane toppled onto a person Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in the Hunter’s Creek community, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Heather Moss Drive near State Road 417 and South John Young Parkway.

They said they managed to free the person from the toppled crane.

Crane topples onto person at construction site in Orange County (WFTV)

The person was taken to HCA Osceola Regional Hospital for treatment.

Crews are cleaning up diesel that leaked out of the crane.

See a map of the scene below:

