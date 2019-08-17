  • 1 dead after shooting at Winter Park bar

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to El Tapy Bar at 7184 Aloma Ave. for a shooting call early Saturday morning. 

    Deputies said two men in their early 30s got into an argument that resulted in a shooting.

    According to deputies, one man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    No other details were available. The investigation is ongoing.

