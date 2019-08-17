1 dead after shooting at Winter Park bar

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to El Tapy Bar at 7184 Aloma Ave. for a shooting call early Saturday morning.
Deputies said two men in their early 30s got into an argument that resulted in a shooting.
According to deputies, one man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were available. The investigation is ongoing.
