1 dead after shooting in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in Rockledge, according to Rockledge police.
Police said the shooting happened in the Fairway Estates area near Estridge Drive around 5 p.m.
Police are still looking for suspects and a possible person of interest seen running from a car.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
