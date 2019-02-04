  • 1 dead after shooting in Rockledge, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in Rockledge, according to Rockledge police.

    Police said the shooting happened in the Fairway Estates area near Estridge Drive around 5 p.m.

    Police are still looking for suspects and a possible person of interest seen running from a car. 

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

     

