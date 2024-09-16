1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Sunday evening shooting is under investigation in Orlando.

Drone 9 flew over the scene along Mid Town Terrace in the Park Central apartment complex.

Orlando shooting Orlando police said someone was shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex. (WFTV staff)

That’s near the intersection of Texas and Holden avenues.

One person was hurt, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting or if officers made an arrest.

