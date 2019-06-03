1 in custody after fatal shooting in Mascotte

MASCOTTE, Fla. - Lake County deputies said a dispute ended with one man dead, one injured and another in jail after a shooting over the weekend.
It happened early Saturday morning when officials responded to an area along North Sunset Road in Mascotte for a report of gunshots.
Upon arrival, units found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 35-year-old Juan Cruz, died of his injuries.
"There was a dispute between a group of people. It may be one of those things that's an ongoing dispute," said one official. "It was one of those evenings where it got out of hand and now we have a person who died."
Deputies believe Alexander Aguilar shot the men before speeding away.
Investigators were able to get a description of his vehicle, which helped someone spot his car in Sumter County, leading to the arrest of Aguilar and another man.
Aguilar faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a weapon.
