1 injured after shooting at hotel near OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel near the Orlando International Airport just after midnight Friday, Orlando police said.
Police said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn off of Semoran Boulevard just minutes from the airport.
Related Headlines
Police said the shooter is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim. They have not said whether they have anyone in custody.
This is a developing story.
Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}