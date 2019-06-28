  • 1 injured after shooting at hotel near OIA

    By: Sarah Wilson , Johny Fernandez

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel near the Orlando International Airport just after midnight Friday, Orlando police said.

    Police said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn off of Semoran Boulevard just minutes from the airport.

    Police said the shooter is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim. They have not said whether they have anyone in custody.

    This is a developing story.

