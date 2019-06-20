1 injured after skydivers scatter across DeLand, land in trees, at school

DELAND, Fla. - A team of missing skydivers were found scattered across the city of DeLand after going off course during a training jump Thursday morning, city officials said.
The city said members of the group, believed to be part of the Qatar Skydive team, were found tangled in trees and touched down at DeLand High School.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
One of the skydivers suffered broken bones after landing in trees near East Minnesota and North McDonald avenues, the city’s community information specialist said.
The other skydivers who landed at the high school were not injured, city officials said.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}