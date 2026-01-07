Crews begin pumping sand for 5.5-mile coastal berm restoration project in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Five and a half miles of coastline is being restored in New Smyrna Beach. Right now, crews are pumping sand back on the beach that will be shaped into a protective berm.

But after sand washed away from a similar project this fall, some residents are reluctant to support this work.

Beachgoers were surprised to see barriers and construction crews cutting off access to the surf and sand during their Wednesday morning walks.

“Look, they’re telling the person to go away right now man,” said Jeremy Johnston.

The work is part of a series of several sand placement projects meant to restore the coastline after the county lost nearly 7 million cubic yards of sand during the 2022 hurricane season. But after watching millions of dollars of new sand wash away during high tide events in Daytona Beach Shores this fall, taxpayers aren’t sure if it’s worth it. Some, like Jeremy Johnston even showing up to the construction site to confront county leaders himself.

“It’s up to 20 million dollars just being dumped into the ocean and it’s just we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Christal Miron agrees saying she believes the beach would naturally rebuild over time.

“I mean sand goes away and washes back in everyday so why bother the beaches like this,” said Miron.

Michael Cocchiaro has a different opinion and says doing something is better than doing nothing.

“You’d think the beach would fix itself, but it won’t. It’s going to take people, manpower and once it’s done, I just see beauty,” said Cocchiaro.

County leaders said pumping sand is the only solution the state allows. We asked the county if this sand would actually stay in place and Coastal Division Construction Manager Niles Cyzycki said it will likely move around but added that’s normal.

“Absolutely that’s just part of the process, the sand is still in the system. What we saw in the shores is the sand showed kind of back up down drift of our more northern placement areas and we’ve got a pretty good wide beach on north side of the inlet at this time,” said Cyzycki.

The work will continue through March.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group