Dolphin calf found stranded on New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A dolphin is receiving care after becoming stranded on New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials responded to the beached calf at New Smyrna Beach inlet Wednesday morning.

Stranded dolphin in Volusia County Beached calf in New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County Beach Safety)

Channel 9 has learned SeaWorld representatives are on their way to provide care for the dolphin.

The calf’s condition is not know, but Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene as well.

