  • 1 injured in construction accident in Orange County, fire rescue says

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was injured after becoming trapped by heavy construction equipment, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. 

    Crews responded to a construction zone on South Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 417 shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

    They said someone was injured underneath an overpass and was trapped under equipment. 

    The injured person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. 

    No other details were released. 

