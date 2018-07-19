0 1 killed, 2 sought after shootout on Alafaya Trail, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for two people involved in a fatal shootout that erupted on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida on Thursday.

Deputies responded to Alafaya Trail and Challenger Parkway about 1 p.m.

Deputies said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was finishing up a crash investigation on Research Parkway when he thought he saw a dark SUV and a white Nissan Altima street racing.

He then saw the vehicles were exchanging gunfire and followed the vehicles to Challenger Parkway.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV lost control, crossed the median and slammed into another driver heading north on Alafaya Trail. The other driver is OK.

The driver of the SUV died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. Another person in the SUV tried to flee but the trooper tracked him down and detained him for questioning.

Deputies are still searching for the Nissan.

Deputies said they do not believe the shooting was random and said the two victims were likely targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies.

No other details were released.

