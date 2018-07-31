  • 1-year-old boy rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool, Orlando police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating the near drowning of a one-year-old boy in a backyard pool.

    Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs reports the boy was found in an inflatable swimming pool behind a home on South Eola Drive near Briercliff Drive in Delaney Park.

    The child was rushed to Arnold Parler Hospital in critical condition. Police have not released information about how the boy nearly drowned.

    Location of the near drowning investigation:

