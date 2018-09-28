  • Detectives investigate after 1-year-old girl dies in car at Sanford gas station

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old girl died when she was found in distress in a car at a Sanford gas station Friday afternoon, first responders said. 

    The girl was found in the car around 4:40 p.m. at the Wawa gas station at 4660 State Road 46, firefighters said. 

    Related Headlines

    She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

    The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. 

    Investigators said the person who was with the child is cooperating, and they are unsure about the circumstances surrounding the child's death. 

    The girl was found roughly two hours after a 4-year-old boy was found in a parked car in south Orlando

    A bystander found the boy in a car in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs. 

    He was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories