Deputies: 4-year-old child dies after being found in parked car in south Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy died after being found in a parked car Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
A bystander found the boy in a car in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs.
The car was locked and not running, deputies said.
The bystander took the boy to a fire station across the street. Paramedics took the child to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Officials did not immediately know how long the boy had been in the car.
No further details are available at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}