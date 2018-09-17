ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten drug traffickers were arrested in a major drug bust, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office busted the group on charges of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Florida.
Deputies said four of the 10 people arrested were siblings. One person remains at large.
The Orlando Police Department, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency, Volusia Bureau of Investigation, along with officials with the HIDTA program, worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in the operation called: “Last of the Mojicas.”
The siblings and believed ringleaders were identified as Hector Enrique Mojica-Phipps, Yajaira Mojica-Phipps, Luis Enrique Mojica-Phipps and Dilcia Mojica-Phipps, authorities said.
The others who were arrested were identified as, Daniel Moreno, Stanley Pierre, Courtney Shawn Ferguson, Derrick Strickland, Ayinde Paul and Ervin James Barrett.
Lorenzo Corral-Martinez remains at large and is believed to be in Mexico, authorities said.
Investigators said the drugs came from Mexico and were driven to Central Florida. Officials said the operation was connected to the Mexican cartel, and they were bringing 10 kilos of heroin a month into the United States.
Investigators said the number of heroin and fentanyl-related deaths are drastically increasing in Central Florida.
"The drugs that are now off the street, and the guns that are no longer in the hands of criminals, make this area an even better place to live, work and raise our families," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.
Officials said one of the culprits had their 1-year-old son with them at the time of their arrest.
