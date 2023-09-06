$100M+ apartment community in the works

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Tampa developer is looking to a build a 516-unit apartment community in Daytona Beach, in a growing area adjacent AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital and Interstate 95.

Evergreen on Williamson LLC, an entity related to Tampa-based developer Evergreen Residential, owns a 19.6-acre parcel at 2340 N. Williamson Blvd. that is the subject of a major site plan request for the Hallmark Heritage Evergreen apartment community.

The project is significant as, given construction industry standards, it figures to have a construction cost of at least $130 million.

Read: Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become a hurricane today, Cat. 4 storm soon

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group