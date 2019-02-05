DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. - Eleven people, including a pregnant woman and a minor, were injured in a crash involving a Votran bus and a stolen van in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lincoln Street.
Firefighters said 10 of those that were injured were aboard the bus, and the other injured person was a pedestrian. Firefighters said all the injuries for those aboard the bus were minor and non-life-threatening.
Firefighters said nine total patients were transported to the hospital, including the minor.
Police said the van was stolen out of South Daytona. Officers said two suspects are in custody. They said a gun is also missing from the van.
Daytona Beach police officers are working to determine the cause of the crash.
