12 cars broken into Wednesday night in Brevard County, officers say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Rockledge police are investigating after a dozen cars were broken into Wednesday night.
Officers said the break-ins occurred in the area of Church Street.
There were 12 break-ins and neighbors in the area say they are on edge.
The thieves got away with much more than just spare change, according to homeowner Mary Griffin.
“We woke up this morning, found the garage door wide open and two of the vehicles had been taken,” Griffin said.
Rockledge police confirmed those cars were taken overnight after thieves got into an unlocked car outside, found a garage door opener in it, and got the keys from inside the house.
Police said 12 other cars on nearby streets were rifled through.
Rockledge police can't confirm yet if this was the work of one suspect or more, but said each car rifled through was unlocked.
Police said they have not located the two stolen cars and they are looking for a newer yellow Kia Rio and a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Officers are asking anyone living in the area who may have surveillance video to please share it with them.
