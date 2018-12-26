Deputies: Man charged with murder after fatally shooting Poinciana man on Christmas Day

POINCIANA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man is being charged with murder after fatally shooting a man in Poinciana on Christmas Day, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.
The 24-year-old, identified as Johnathan Velasquez, told deputies he heard an argument between neighbors on Montclair Way and got his gun in case the situation escalated.
Deputies said Velasquez told them he saw a woman slap a man in the backyard before she went back into the house. After that, Velasquez told deputies he made contact with the man, identified as 38-year-old Robert Gray.
Once the men were within 10 feet of each other, deputies said Velasquez fired in Gray’s direction, causing Gray to fall to the ground immediately. Deputies said Gray’s girlfriend called 911 to report the shooting.
Deputies said Gray was transported to Poinciana Medical Center, where he died.
They said Velasquez remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
On Wednesday, deputies said they arrested Velasquez on a murder charge.
