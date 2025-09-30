12-foot alligator causes stir at McDonald’s parking lot

A 12-foot alligator caused a stir in a McDonald’s parking lot in Georgia over the weekend.

Despite several calls to law enforcement and animal control, the alligator remained in the parking lot, prompting a group of bystanders, including a local rapper and music producer, to take action.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and animal control attempted multiple times to remove the alligator, but it managed to escape to nearby water.

Ultimately, a licensed trapper successfully relocated the alligator on Sunday night.

