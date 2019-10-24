12-year-old boy arrested for allegedly pointing gun at people, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly pointing a loaded firearm with a laser light at other children near a basketball court.
On Oct. 22, police said they took the boy into custody at John H. Dickerson Community Center after learning he was in violation of a court-ordered curfew.
The Daytona Beach Police Department said a witness told officers he saw the boy pointing a gun at other children on the basketball court.
Officers conducted a body search on the boy and found a brass casing inside one of his pockets, which the boy told officers he found at a nearby intersection.
Investigators said an officer searched the intersection and found a loaded semi-automatic pistol hidden underneath a dumpster. Officials said the weapon was stolen three days earlier in Daytona Beach.
Security footage from the Dickerson Center shows the boy running from the basketball court to the same dumpster and then returning to the basketball court just before officers got to the scene, according to a report.
Investigators said the ammunition found in the gun matched the brass casing found in the boy's pocket.
