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12-year-old missing boy was found safe in Orange County, according to deputies

Shawn Glenn was last seen on Monday in Orlando.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Shawn Glenn Found (WFTV)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Shawn Glenn was found safely.

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The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Shawn Glenn was last seen on May 18 near Tropical Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

Investigators say there are concerns for the child’s safety because of his age.

Glenn was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red slides at the time of his disappearance.

Glenn is approximately 5′1″ tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.

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